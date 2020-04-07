PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.37. 2,814,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.