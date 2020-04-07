Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Perficient worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 75,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 345,124 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,790 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

PRFT stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $800.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

