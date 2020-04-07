Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,616 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Perficient worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

