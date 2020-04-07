Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 310,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

