Peter Coates Purchases 80,000 Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Stock

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) insider Peter Coates purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

GLEN stock traded up GBX 10.18 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 130.18 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 38,423,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion and a PE ratio of -43.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.15. Glencore PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.19).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

