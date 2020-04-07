Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Sells $295,000.00 in Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,685,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Menderes Akdag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Petmed Express alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Menderes Akdag sold 20,000 shares of Petmed Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $605,000.00.

Shares of Petmed Express stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. 1,122,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,284. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $570.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 18.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.