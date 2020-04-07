Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Jefferies Financial Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFC. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 420.71 ($5.53).

Get Petrofac alerts:

PFC stock opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.72. The firm has a market cap of $680.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

In related news, insider David Davies bought 2,505 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, for a total transaction of £499,998 ($657,719.02).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.