Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 15,728,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

