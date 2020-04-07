PG&E’s (PCG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,349,594. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($13.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

