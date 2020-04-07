Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) recently:

4/2/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

3/25/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/19/2020 – Phillips 66 Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Notably, it raised distributions for the December quarter, marking the 25th straight quarter of a dividend hike since its initial public offering in 2013. Moreover, Phillips 66 Partners continues to gain on rising terminal throughput volumes of refined petroleum products. Notably, it beat the earnings estimates in the fourth-quarter 2019 on the back of rising terminal volumes. However, declining crude transportation volumes affecting profits is a serious concern. Moreover, rising debt load over the years reflects balance sheet weakness, which can restrict financial flexibility. A such the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Phillips 66 Partners LP alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.