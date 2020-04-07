Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.71

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Photo-Me International has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

