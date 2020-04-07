Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOC. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 609,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 366,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

