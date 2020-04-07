PIBBLE (PIB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,346.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $101,346.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

