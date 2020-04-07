Pillar (PLR) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $1,015.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.