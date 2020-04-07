Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

