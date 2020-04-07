Piper Sandler Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $7.50

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 15,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3,736.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after buying an additional 1,556,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 8,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,520,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,991 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,188,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,713,000 after purchasing an additional 981,243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,515,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,163,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

