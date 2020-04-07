Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. 14,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,789. The firm has a market cap of $688.54 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

