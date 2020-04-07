Piper Sandler Trims Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Target Price to $52.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,080. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 825,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

