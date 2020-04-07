Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.39 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $16,915.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 152,927,691 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

