PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Binance. PIVX has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $621,822.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016633 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bisq, Graviex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Crex24, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

