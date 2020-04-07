PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

PNC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. 270,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

