PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

