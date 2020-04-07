Polianta Ltd Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. 18,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

