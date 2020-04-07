Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,859,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 3,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

