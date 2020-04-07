Polianta Ltd Takes $12.80 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. 10,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.