PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of PolyOne worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POL. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

NYSE POL opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

