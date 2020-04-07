Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Popular worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.