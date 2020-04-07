PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PPH. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39).

Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.44. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.41).

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

