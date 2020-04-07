PressOne 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,425.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $5.37 million and $69,425.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

