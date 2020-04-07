Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

PBH traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. 28,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

