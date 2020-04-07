Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Pretium Resources worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE:PVG opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.