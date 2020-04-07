Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,664 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

