Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,296 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,011,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,558,468. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $499.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

