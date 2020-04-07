Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,366 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $2,027,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.