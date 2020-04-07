Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.20. 80,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

