Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.39. 7,902,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
