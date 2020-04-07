Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 674,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,737,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

