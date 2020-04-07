Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 1,598,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

