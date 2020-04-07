Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,670,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,067,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,459,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

