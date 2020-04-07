Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

