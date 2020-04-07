Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,735,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 2,275,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,095,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

