Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.99 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. 9,487,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,568. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.