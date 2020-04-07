Private Trust Co. NA Has $10.62 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of Kellogg worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 95,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,887. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

