Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

