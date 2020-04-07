Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,463,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,348 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

