Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.83 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 800,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 142,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 67,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 26,404,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

