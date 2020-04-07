Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,504. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.52.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

