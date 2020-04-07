Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 767,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,957,338. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

