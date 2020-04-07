Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.71.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.05. 406,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

