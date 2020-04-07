Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.41.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

